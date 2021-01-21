Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Rockland Resident Charged For Role In Capitol Riot
Politics

Cuomo Wants To Add New Fee For These DMV Transactions As Part Of New Budget

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed new fees for some DMV transactions.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed new fees for some DMV transactions. Photo Credit: CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=185821

Facing an unprecedented budget deficit amid the COVID-19pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed additional fees for online transactions made through the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

In his $193 billion budget proposal released earlier this week, Cuomo proposed a new $1 fee for each transaction made through the DMV as the state faces a record-setting $15 billion budget shortfall.

The new fees would keep motorists at home during the COVID-19 crisis while providing the state with additional revenue to offset the deficit.

Fees would apply to the registration, re-registration or renewal of a registration for a vehicle, motorcycle, historic motorcycle, snowmobile or vessel, as well as those applying for original, duplicate or renewal learner permits, driver licenses or non-driver identification cards.

The $1 fee would be deposited into the state’s dedicated Highway and Bridge Trust Fund, which would then go toward funding technology upgrades to allow for more online services, according to the state DMV.

In total, the proposal would bring the state an estimated $13 million annually. Under the proposal, the fee would be waived after five years. It is expected to be voted on along with the full budget by the end of March before the fiscal year starts on April 1.

The pandemic has forced the DMV to reinvent itself and has offered more online options, which is intends to continue moving forward in the “new normal.”

“Going forward, DMV will go further in implementing remote services for common transactions, including original vehicle registrations, driver license amendments and driver permits,” spokesperson Lisa Koumjian said in a statement. “All supported by this nominal transaction fee that will also help it develop future initiatives.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.