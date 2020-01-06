Cuomo To The Rescue: Governor Helps Pull Passenger From Vehicle After Crash In NYC

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo may not have exactly traded in his business suit for a superhero’s cape but he was caught on camera helping a passenger trapped in an overturned vehicle on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.

On his way home from a luncheon at the Association for a Better New York at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, the governor and his team helped a man trapped by his seatbelt in a van that was on its side after the crash.

Cuomo’s staffers shared a video of the rescue on social media. It shows Cuomo and other responders helping to escort the man out of his company vehicle. The man appears to walk away from the scene relatively unscathed.

The crushed van had the sign “Regina Caterers Brooklyn NY 11219” painted on the side.

No injuries were reported. The crash tied up traffic on the expressway.

This isn't the first time Cuomo has been captured on camera aiding motorists in need. In February, 2017, Cuomo was photographed assisting a driver who was stranded on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Westchester County amid a heavy snowstorm. For photos of that incident, click here.

