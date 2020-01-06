Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Politics

Cuomo To The Rescue: Governor Helps Pull Passenger From Vehicle After Crash In NYC

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo helped a trapped passenger in a car on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo helped a trapped passenger in a car on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway. Photo Credit: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Office

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo may not have exactly traded in his business suit for a superhero’s cape but he was caught on camera helping a passenger trapped in an overturned vehicle on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.

On his way home from a luncheon at the Association for a Better New York at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, the governor and his team helped a man trapped by his seatbelt in a van that was on its side after the crash.

Cuomo’s staffers shared a video of the rescue on social media. It shows Cuomo and other responders helping to escort the man out of his company vehicle. The man appears to walk away from the scene relatively unscathed.

The crushed van had the sign “Regina Caterers Brooklyn NY 11219” painted on the side.

No injuries were reported. The crash tied up traffic on the expressway.

This isn't the first time Cuomo has been captured on camera aiding motorists in need. In February, 2017, Cuomo was photographed assisting a driver who was stranded on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Westchester County amid a heavy snowstorm. For photos of that incident, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.