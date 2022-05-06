Cuomo Third-Party Run Could Push Governor's Race To A Republican, New Poll Shows

The Democrats are in danger of splitting the vote and opening the door for a Republican gubernatorial candidate if former Gov. Andrew Cuomo opts to throw his hat in the ring as an Independent candidate, according to a newly released poll.

An Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill poll of eligible New York voters found that if Cuomo were to run as an Independent in the 2022 race for governor, a third would vote Republican.

According to the poll, 33 percent of voters said they would vote for the Republican candidate, 33 percent for the Democratic candidate, 18 percent were unsure, and 16 percent chose Cuomo as the Independent candidate.

Spencer Kimball, the executive director of the Emerson College poll noted that support for Cuomo grows with age, with 20 percent of voters over the age of 65 supporting the former governor versus 9 percent of those between the ages of 18 and 29.

The poll also found that 45 percent of primary voters disapprove of the job incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul is doing, while 36 percent approve. Among Democrats, Hochul has 47 percent approval, compared to 14 percent of Republicans and 33 percent of Independents who approve of the job she is doing as governor.

Less than 45 percent of primary voters said they still plan to vote for Hochul, while 22 percent are undecided, and 12 percent have thrown their support behind Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi.

On the other side of the aisle, Congressman Lee Zeldin has the largest backing at 26 percent, followed by Andrew Giuliani at 18 percent, and 16 percent for former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino.

Complete results of the poll can be found here.

