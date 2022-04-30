Contact Us
Politics

Cuomo Spotted With Blonde-Haired Mystery Woman, New Report Says

Zak Failla
Read More Stories
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Photo Credit: Facebook/@AndrewCuomo

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was spotted with a mystery woman during a late-night rendezvous, according to a new report from the New York Post's Page Six.

The Post reported that the disgraced former governor was caught with a “blonde mystery woman” among a group of friends as late as 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 23.

According to the Page Six report, Cuomo was seen at the McKittrick Hotel in Chelsea having dinner on Friday, April 22 before his group went to the rooftop area.

The woman was described in the report as being “in her late 40s, wearing a black dress.”

It was reported that Cuomo was gracious with other guests, taking photos and joking with them “in a great mood” after introducing himself to the crowd, “like he was running for office.”

The complete Page Six story can be found here.

