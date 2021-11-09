Cuomo Lawyer Calls For AG Inquiry Into Albany County Sheriff For Leaked Info

In a twist of irony, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s personal attorney is calling on the Attorney General to investigate the Albany County Sheriff for allegedly leaking disclosed information.

Attorney Rita Glavin, who has represented Cuomo before and after his resignation following New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report into sexual harassment claims against him, is now calling on the AG to investigate Sheriff Craig Apple.

“I represent former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and write to request that, pursuant to N.Y. Exec. L. § 75, an investigation be immediately commenced into the unlawful disclosure to the New York Post of grand jury information relating to Governor Cuomo and the strong evidence that Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple was the source of that unlawful disclosure,” Glavin formally requested.

Last week, the Albany County Sheriff's Department filed a criminal complaint accusing Cuomo of committing a misdemeanor sex crime following an investigation by the New York Attorney General into claims of sexual harassment by 11 women.

However, it appears that Apple jumped the gun in releasing information, with the Albany County District Attorney now requesting more time to complete its own investigation, calling the Sheriff’s probe “defective.”

Glavin is now saying that Apple told the New York Post in late August that subpoenas had been issued regarding a complaint filed by a former aide who accused the former governor of groping her, a move that could only be issued from a grand jury, which is privileged.

Days later, an article was published in the Post that said subpoenas had been issued in connection with the District Attorney’s investigation, and while a source was not provided in the article, Glavin said it had to have been Apple.

The attorney is alleging that Apple violated state laws that guarantee grand jury secrecy.

“New York Law is unequivocal that ‘grand jury proceedings are secret’ and any ‘matter attending a grand jury proceeding’ shall generally not be disclosed,” Glavin stated.

“Including ‘all papers and proceedings relating to a subpoena,’ which ‘shall be kept secret and not disclosed to the public by any public officer,’ or any other individual.”

