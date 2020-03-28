Cuomo COVID-19 Crisis Management Prompts Speculation About Possible Bid For Presidency

With Gov. Andrew Cuomo earning rave reviews nationally for his handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak in New York, he suddenly has become a sleeper for the democratic presidential candidacy, according to new reports.

Cuomo has been providing popular daily updates on the pandemic, which has hit New York exponentially harder than any other state in the country, with more than 37,000 reported cases.

Cuomo has been praised for his collected nature during the outbreak, while the case for presidential hopeful Joe Biden has seemingly lost some of its steam.

According to reports , some Democrats are now considering “contingency plans,” which could lead them to turn to Cuomo if Biden fails to remain relevant to voters leading up to the election.

While Cuomo has stepped up during the outbreak, some have criticized Biden, who had been criticized for recent media appearances, including a spot on "The View," and daily briefings from a television set crafted in his home during the COVID-19 crisis.

However, there are still many hurdles if Gov. Cuomo was to become President Cuomo.

“The mathematics of how Gov. Cuomo could be drafted to become the Democratic nominee are daunting. He has zero delegates and no campaign and can’t be seen as being distracted by politics during a crisis,” according to the National Review.

The National Review noted that as states continue postponing and canceling primaries, Cuomo’s window could be opening up, not closing.

“Cuomo may be able to fill a hole for needy Democrats who are concerned that neither of the two frontrunners, (Bernie) Sanders and Biden, are within striking distance of winning a majority of delegates and the Democratic nomination outright,” a separate Daily Wire report said.

While Biden has mostly been mum during the outbreak and botched some of his public appearances, Cuomo has been forthright, blunt, and honest during his daily briefings, drawing praise from constituents and fellow politicians.

“Facts can be uplifting, and facts can be depressing at times,” he said this week. “Facts can be confusing at time but they’re always empowering. In a situation like this, not knowing the facts is worse, because that’s when you feel out of control or when you feel like you’re getting selective facts. That’s when you feel like you’re being deceived by facts, and that’s the worst situation.

“Times have changed & we need Gov. Cuomo to be the nominee,” the operators of a new ‘Draft Cuomo’ Twitter account that was recently created wrote. “Our next POTUS must be one w/an ability to lead through his crisis.”

“Cuomo is now giving his daily coronavirus press conference. I recommend everyone watch. It shows what true leadership looks like,” Scott Dworkin, the co-founder of the Democratic Coalition wrote online. “Unlike the lie-filled, propaganda ridden, Groundhog Day disaster that is Trump’s botched response, in every way, to the pandemic.”

During his briefing on Thursday, March 26, Cuomo took a shot at the federal government and the Senate’s $2 trillion stimulus bill, of which, New York State only received $5 billion.

“I believe what they did failed to meet the governmental need. I’m disappointed,” he said. “It’s irresponsible and reckless, and emotion is a luxury that we don’t have at this time. I promise I will give them a piece of my mind, but that’s not today.

“This is an extraordinary time in this nation and for our government. This was the time to put politics aside and put partisanship aside. It’s not a time to point fingers or blame anyone else. it’s time for government leaders to stop making excusing and just do their job. Do your job. We’re one nation.”

