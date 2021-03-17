Cuomo Could Face Criminal Prosecution If Sexual Abuse Allegations Are True, Biden Says

President Joe Biden is urging for patience as the investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues, though he said he should resign if proven to be true.

In an interview conducted on Tuesday, March 16, Biden, when asked by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos if Cuomo should step down if the investigation confirms the allegations, responded “yes,” adding, “I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted too."

During the interview, Biden also defended the seven women who have come forward with complaints against Cuomo, saying that “a woman should be presumed to tell the truth and should not be scapegoated and become victimized by her coming forward.”

“It takes a lot of courage to come forward," he said. "So, the presumption is they should be taken seriously. And it should be investigated. And that's what's underway now.”

Though he has stood up on behalf of the women, Biden hasn’t gone so far as to say the New York governor should step away from Albany amidst the scandals surrounding him.

Instead, Biden said that New Yorkers, and the rest of the nation, should wait for Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the sexual harassment and the Legislature’s impeachment investigation to conclude.

Previously, when asked if Cuomo should resign, Biden said that “(he) thinks the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us.”

“There should be an investigation to determine whether what she says is true,’ he said. “That’s what’s going on now,” adding that “there could be a criminal prosecution that is attached to it. I just don't know.”

White House chief of staff Ron Klain echoed Biden’s earlier comments, saying that the investigation “ought to run its course,” and that the accusers “have a right to be heard.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.