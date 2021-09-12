Cuomo Breaks Silence With First Public Comments Since Resignation Took Effect

Andrew Cuomo has made his first public comments since his resignation as New York governor took effect on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

He released a statement on Saturday, Sept. 11 via Twitter honoring the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks.

Saturday, Sept. 11, marked 20 years since the terrorist attacks.

"We remember where we were, the horrific scenes & the fear of the unknown," Cuomo tweeted. "We remember the lives lost & the bravery of our 1st responders. We remember the pain of families who lost love ones & shed a tear."

"And we recommit ourselves to NY values: democracy, unity & freedom for all," he said.

Since leaving Albany, Cuomo reportedly stayed with a friend in the Hamptons.

Moving trucks leaving the executive mansion reportedly brought Cuomo's items to the estate of his sister, Maria Cuomo Cole, and her husband, fashion designer Kenneth Cole, in Westchester County.

Cuomo's successor, Kathy Hochul, New York's first female governor, attended a number of events on Saturday to honor the memory of the 9/11 victims and first responders.

"20 years have gone by and may we continue to honor the memory of the victims and brave first responders we lost, and we hold their families and loved ones in our hearts," Hochul said on Saturday.

