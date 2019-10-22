Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Hit-Run Driver Found After Crash Kills Area Woman
Politics

Cuomo Blames Press For His Use Of N-Word During Live Radio Interview

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in hot water after using a racial slur during an interview.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in hot water after using a racial slur during an interview. Photo Credit:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is blaming the press for his use of the n-word during a live radio interview last week.

Cuomo was asked on WAMC radio on Tuesday, Oct. 15 to discuss the controversy regarding Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which was celebrated at the same time as Columbus Day.

The conversation took a turn to a weekend New York Times opinion piece that spoke of the treatment of Italian Americans in the past. It was then that he used the racial slur.

“They used an expression that southern Italians were called, I believe they were saying southern Italians, Sicilians — I’m half Sicilian — were called, quote-unquote and pardon my language, but I’m just quoting the Times: ‘n—r wops.’ N-word wops, as a derogatory comment,” Cuomo said, enunciating. “When I said that ‘wop’ was a derogatory comment, that was when the Times Union told me, no, you should look in Wikipedia, ‘wop’ really meant a dandy.”

Cuomo addressed the incident on Sunday for the first time at Albany International Airport.

“That was the point of the article, and I directly quoted the New York Times,” the governor said. “You should ask the New York Times if they think it was appropriate.

Cuomo’s gaffe quickly went viral on social media, and the backlash was swift and decisive, crushing the longtime New York governor.

The governor’s slip came days after his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo apologized on-air for joking about using female pronouns at a Democratic presidential candidates' town hall on LGBTQ rights with California Sen. Kamala Harris.

“PLEASE READ: When Sen Harris said her pronouns were she, her, and her's, I said mine too. I should not have. I apologize,” Chris Cuomo posted on Twitter. “I am an ally of the LGBTQ community, and I am sorry because I am committed to helping us achieve equality. Thank you for watching our town-hall.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.