COVID-19: Village In Area OKs Emergency Mask Law Amid Spike In Cases

With cases of COVID-19 spiking throughout the state and county, a new precautionary mandate has been passed requiring face masks be worn in a village in Northern Westchester during State of Emergency situations.

There are currently 27 active COVID-19 cases in Croton-on-Hudson, which has only seen a total of 262 confirmed cases since the outbreak began spreading in March.

In response, village officials passed a mandate that will require facial coverings on private, public, and commercial properties if a State of Emergency is declared by Village Manager Janine King.

The only residents exempt from the new mandate are children under the age of 2, those who have medical exemptions, and drivers who aren’t transporting any passengers. Diners at restaurants also don’t have to have their mask on while eating or drinking.

Anyone found in violations will be ticketed and fined $100 for the first infraction and up to $250 for each subsequent violation.

Countywide, there are currently approximately 5,000 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, up from 3,515 a week ago, 2,252 two weeks ago, and 1,513 cases three weeks ago.

