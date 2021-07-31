Contact Us
COVID-19: Vaccinated Hudson Valley Assemblyman Tests Positive

Joe Lombardi
Assemblyman Nader Sayegh
Assemblyman Nader Sayegh Photo Credit: Office of Assemblyman Nader Sayegh

An immunized New York State assemblyman from Westchester has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nader Sayegh (D-Yonkers) says he is in good spirits while under a seven-day quarantine after he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I was really shocked," Sayegh said. "Here I am, I am vaccinated, and I got COVID-19," Sayegh said on Saturday, July 31.

Sayegh received the Moderna vaccine in February and said he is regularly tested as a precaution to protect his family and friends, staff, and constituents he meets. 

He was tested for COVID after feeling a little under the weather and received a result he was not expecting, testing positive. 

"This is something that for me was a wakeup call that you can never feel there are enough safeguards," Sayegh said.

Sayegh said he is going public with his story, hoping it will encourage those who are hesitant to get vaccines to realize the COVID-19 Delta variant is, as reported by the CDC, far more contagious than earlier strains of the virus, and a serious health threat to those not vaccinated.

He noted that 44 percent of Yonkers residents are still not vaccinated. 

