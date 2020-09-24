COVID-19: US Image Plummets Internationally Over Handling Of Pandemic, Survey Reveals

With hundreds still dying daily from COVID-19, views of the United States by citizens of other countries’ continue to crater due to America's response to the crisis, according to a brand-new Pew Research Center survey.

The Pew Research Center released the 13-nation survey that shows America’s reputation has also rapidly declined since Donald Trump assumed the office of president in 2017, but now, especially so, during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to researchers, the favorable view of the United States is the lowest it has been since polling began more than 20 years ago.

Countries surveyed were Spain, Italy, Canada, the UK, Sweden, France, Japan, Australia, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, and South Korea.

There was a total of 13,273 respondents between Wednesday, June 10, and Friday, Aug. 3.

U.S. favorability was down between 12 percent and 27 percent among all of the countries polled.

The percentage of those polled who have a favorable view of the U.S., according to researchers:

South Korea: 59 percent;

Italy: 45 percent;

UK: 41 percent;

Japan: 41 percent;

Spain: 40 percent;

Denmark: 34 percent;

Australia: 33 percent;

Sweden: 33 percent;

France: 31 percent;

Netherlands: 30 percent;

Germany: 26 percent;

Belgium: 24 percent.

According to the Pew Research Center survey, the favorable opinion percentages for some are the lowest they’ve been since the height of the Iraq War in 2003.

The survey also found that among the 13 nations surveyed, the median of 15 percent said that they believe the U.S. has done a good job in dealing with COVID-19

None of the countries had above a 20 percent approval rating for the country’s handling of the pandemic. Only South Korea (59 percent) had more than a 50 favorable view of the U.S. None of the 13 countries expressed more than 17 percent confidence in Trump.

The complete results from the Pew Center Research survey can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.