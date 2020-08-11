COVID-19: There's No Need For Investigation Of NY Nursing Home Deaths, Cuomo Says

Gov. Andrew Cuomo rebuffed the idea of an independent investigation into deaths in New York nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some politicians have been calling for investigations into the conditions that led to thousands of COVID-19 deaths reported in nursing homes and assisted living facilities since the virus started spreading five months ago.

During a conference call with media members this week, Cuomo said that there’s no need to conduct an investigation into nursing home deaths, stating that it would be impossible to separate politics from facts.

Cuomo has been insistent that the thousands of nursing home deaths had nothing to do with his order in March requiring nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients who were medically stable without testing them, stating that the deaths were caused by infected staff members who spread the virus.

According to the state Department of Health, which performed its own inquiry, there have been 3,690 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, and another 2,782 presumed virus-related fatalities.

“I wouldn’t do an investigation whether or not it’s political, everybody can make that decision for themselves. I think you’d have to be blind to think it’s not political,” he said.

“Just look at where it comes from and look at the sources and look at their political affiliation and look at what publications raise it and what media networks raise it. It’s kind of incredible.

“There is no such thing as a person who is trusted by all Democrats and Republicans,” Cuomo added. “That person doesn’t exist.”

Cuomo senior advisor Rich Azzopardi also responded, stating, “we’re used to Republicans denying science but now they are screeching about time, space and dates on a calendar to distract from the federal government’s many, many, embarrassing failures. No one is buying it.”

