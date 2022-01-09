COVID-19: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who grew up in Northern Westchester County and now represents parts of the Bronx and Queens, has tested positive for COVID-19.

"She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home," Ocasio-Cortez's office said in a statement released early Sunday evening, Jan. 9. "The congresswoman received her booster shot this fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidelines."

Ocasio-Cortez, a 2007 graduate of Yorktown High School, recently returned from a trip to Florida. A photo of her dining outdoors in Miami maskless was widely shared on social media, including by many of the liberal Democrat's conservative critics.

In response, she then posted to her 12.8 million followers on Twitter on Friday, Dec. 31, "It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general.

"These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.