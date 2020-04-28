COVID-19: Pandemic Pushes Cuomo To Record-High Approval Ratings According To New Poll

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s deft handling of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has drawn positive reviews and led to record-high approval ratings, including among Republicans, according to a new poll by the Siena College Research Institute.

Cuomo’s favorability rating has risen to 77 percent, up from 71 percent last month, which marks his highest ever rating, which he last hit in February 2011. His job performance rating is up 8 percent, to 71, also a high mark for the governor.

The poll also found that by a 78 to 16 percent margin, voters said they trust Cuomo over President Donald Trump to make a determination about when to open up New York.

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said: “Mired in middling poll numbers for the last two years, Cuomo is feeling the love from New Yorkers of all stripes in year three of his third term, and his first global pandemic.

“He is viewed favorably by 90 percent of Democrats, 73 percent of independents and 53 percent of Republicans, his first time favorable with Republicans in more than six years. His 71-28 percent job performance rating this month bests last month’s all-time high, and is up strikingly from a negative 36-63 percent rating just two months ago.”

Half of New Yorkers know someone who tested positive for COVID-19, pollsters determined, and most support Cuomo’s orders to extend New York “On Pause,” and make it mandatory to wear face masks or coverings.

According to the poll, half of New Yorkers have someone working from home, and a third of New York households include someone who has been laid off during the pandemic.

“While you cannot find a single issue that would generate unanimous support from all 12 million New York voters, Cuomo’s order that face masks or coverings must be worn in public – when social distancing cannot be maintained – comes as close as any issue Siena College has ever polled,” Greenberg said.

“It has support from at least 86 percent of voters from every party, region, gender, race, or religion. Similarly, the Governor’s decision to extend New York ‘On Pause’ – keeping schools and non-essential businesses closed – through the middle of May is supported by at least 81 percent of voters from every party, region, gender, race, or religion.”

The Siena College poll was conducted among 803 registered voters in New York between Sunday, April 19, and Thursday, April 23.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.