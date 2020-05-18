COVID-19: Orange County Government Considers Voluntary Temporary Layoff, Buyouts Of Employees

As a result of the severe budget hits experienced by area governments due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, one county is working with unions to offer voluntary temporary layoff and separation options to employees.

Member of the Orange County government and numerous union leaders of representing employees area meeting Monday, May 18, to hammer out the details of the proposed agreement.

In a letter to union leaders, Orange County Human Resources Commissioner Steven Gross said that "all local governments across the nation and state of New York are dealing with an unanticipated financial crisis."

In an effort trim costs, the program offered in Orange County would provide a "payout" for early separation. The option is a temporary layoff by June 1 for eligible employees.

If approved on Monday, the measure, found here, would then be voted on by the full legislature on Thursday, May 21.

Under the voluntary separation, employees are being offered:

$10,000 for employees with 10 up to 20 years of service.

$12,500 for employees with 20 up to 30 years of service.

$15,000 for employees with more than 30 years of service.

The voluntary temporary layoff program will run from June 1 through July 31.

To take advantage of the program, employees can request one or both months. Once the time off is over, employees can voluntarily return with no change in assignment, shift, department, or seniority.

All employees are invited to apply, however, positions that are critical to public safety and welfare will be reviewed by each department.

