Politics

COVID-19: NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Tests Positive

Nicole Valinote
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Photo Credit: Flickr/Gov. Kathy Hochul

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Hochul said that she received her positive test result on Sunday, May 8, adding that she is not experiencing symptoms. 

She said she plans to continue working remotely during the week.

"Today I tested positive for COVID-19," Hochul tweeted. "Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic. I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week. A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well."

