Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Politics

COVID-19: Mayor In Hudson Valley Tests Positive

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
White Plains Mayor Tom Roach
White Plains Mayor Tom Roach Photo Credit: Daily Voice

A prominent politician in the Hudson Valley announced that he has become the latest to confirm a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

In Westchester, White Plains Mayor Tom Roach’s office announced that he had a confirmed positive COVID-19 case on Sunday, Dec. 19, despite being fully vaccinated with a recent booster shot.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Roach’s office said that the mayor will continue to work for the city from home.

“The Mayor’s symptoms are mild, but he is taking every precaution, including isolating at home,” they wrote in a statement. “Mayor Roach is thankful that he received 2 doses of vaccine plus a booster shot and cites this as the reason he is not suffering more severely.”

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.