COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of NYers Who Think Cuomo Is Providing Accurate Info, New Poll Says

Despite the controversy surrounding Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling and reporting of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, the majority of New Yorkers still believe he’s providing accurate information to the public, according to a new Siena College poll.

Voters in the latest poll found that 61 percent of New Yorkers approve the job Cuomo is doing during the pandemic, down slightly, while 34 percent do not approve.

The poll also determined that 67 percent of New Yorkers give Cuomo a positive grade for communicating with the public, while 61 percent said that they believe he is providing accurate information, despite the latest controversy.

Approximately 50 percent of New Yorkers believe Cuomo has implemented the right plan for reopening the state, as well as his management of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

“Voters – especially Democrats – continue to give Cuomo strong marks for his overall handling of the pandemic," Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. said. "He gets a positive rating from 83 percent of Democrats and 52 percent of independents. However, 72 percent of Republicans give him a negative grade.

“Similarly, he gets overwhelmingly positive grades from Democrats, positive grades from independents, and strongly negative grades from Republicans for communicating with New Yorkers and providing accurate information during the pandemic.

Comparatively, Greenberg said that Republicans are overwhelmingly soured on Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic and his communication during it.

“While Democrats are positive about Cuomo’s handling of the vaccine rollout and his plans to reopen New York, Republicans are overwhelmingly negative, and independents are negative as well,” Greenberg added.

“When it comes to making public the data about the deaths of nursing home patients – the issue on which voters most harshly grade Cuomo – he only gets approval from 54 percent of Democrats, while 81 percent of Republicans and 63 percent of independents give him negative grades,” he said. "New York City voters are closely divided but downstate suburbanites and upstaters give Cuomo negative grades.”

The complete Siena College poll can be found here.

