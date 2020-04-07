COVID-19: Here's How Many NYers Are Quarantining, New Study Says

The majority of New Yorkers have entered into mandatory or self-quarantine amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a new study has found.

According to the Siena College Research Institute (SCRI), 87 percent of New Yorkers say that the coronavirus crisis is having an impact on their daily life, according to a new statewide survey of New Yorkers released on Monday, April 6.

Of those polled, 14 percent of New Yorkers say that they are under mandatory quarantine, 42 percent are self-quarantining, 39 percent are practicing social distancing while only 4 percent are going about life as usual.

The poll also found that 77 percent are either somewhat (32 percent) or very concerned (45 percent) that the coronavirus and its impacts will cause them serious financial problems.

“The coronavirus crisis has turned life upside down for nearly all New Yorkers. Ninety-five percent are either quaranting or cutting back on going out, not being around others and practicing social distancing,” according to SCRI Director, Don Levy. “Almost as many, 82 percent, are worried about their health.

“And as the crisis continues, the emotional toll is starting to mount. Two-thirds of New Yorkers say that their anxiety level is up, 66 percent say they feel powerless and wish there was something more they could do and 62 percent say that ‘it’s starting to feel like this will never end,”

The poll was conducted between Monday, March 30 and Thursday, April 2. Pollsters made 202 random phone calls to 402 New Yorkers and received 400 responses from a proprietary panel of New Yorkers.

Levy added, “With so many quarantining or keeping their distance from others, 53 percent of New Yorkers, over 60 percent of younger residents, say that ‘not being with other people is making them lonely’ and 60 percent of all New Yorkers, 66 percent of New York City residents, say that ‘if it wasn’t for the ability to see and talk to others via the internet, they think they’d be going crazy.”

