COVID-19: Fauci Warns Of 'Two Americas,' With Divide Between Vaccinated, Unvaccinated Areas

A tale of two Americas?

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci is cautioning that there could soon be “two Americas” - one where most people are vaccinated for COVID-19, and another where low vaccination rates could lead to a surge in new cases with the Delta variant looming large over the country.

“When you have such a low level of vaccination superimposed upon a variant that has a high degree of efficiency of spread, what you are going to see among under-vaccinated regions, be that states, cities or counties, you're going to see these individual types of blips," he said this week.

"It's almost like it's going to be two Americas.”

Fauci continues to encourage Americans who are hesitant to get the vaccine to go out and get a shot in the arm as the more transmissible, more deadly Delta COVID-19 variant is now prevalent in all 50 states.

The Delta variant now accounts for more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and areas with low vaccination rates have seen a recent surge due to the variant.

Nationwide, less than 50 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, with more than 325 million doses administered across the country.

“This is entirely avoidable, entirely preventable. If you are vaccinated, you diminish dramatically your risk of getting infected and even more dramatically your risk of getting seriously ill. If you are not vaccinated, you are at considerable risk.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.