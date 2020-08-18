COVID-19: Cuomo To Publish Book On Pandemic Amid Blistering Attacks On Trump In DNC Speech

While New York continues combating COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has taken the time to write a book looking back at the state’s experience "climbing the mountain and coming down the other side" while dealing with the pandemic.

“American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From The COVID-19 Pandemic” is set to be released by Crown Publishing on Tuesday, Oct. 13, three weeks before Election Day.

The announcement of Cuomo’s book comes a day after he was a prominently featured speaker at the Democratic National Convention, harshly criticizing President Donald Trump, leading to a series of scathing tweets from Trump in response.

During his videotaped speech at the DNC's virtual convention, Cuomo referred to the virus’ spread as a metaphor for a country weakened by division as New York saw its infection rate under 1 percent for the 11th straight day.

Cuomo previously floated the idea of writing a book last month during an interview on WAMC when he said that he “wanted to document the entire experience, because if we don’t learn from this then it will really compound the whole crisis that we’ve gone through.”

According to Crown’s description of the book, "In his own voice, Andrew Cuomo chronicles in 'American Crisis' the ingenuity and sacrifice required of so many to fight the pandemic, sharing his personal reflections and the decision-making that shaped his policy, and offers his frank accounting and assessment of his interactions with the federal government and the White House, as well as other state and local political and health officials.”

In an excerpt from the book that was published by the AP, Cuomo addressed the fear that gripped the state and nation when the virus first began rapidly spreading five months ago.

“The questions are what do you do with the fear and would you succumb to it,” he wrote. “I would not allow the fear to control me. The fear kept my adrenaline high and that was a positive. But I would not let the fear be a negative, and I would not spread it. Fear is a virus also.”

Cuomo has drawn praise from many across the nation for his deft handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including his daily press briefings that were held for 111 straight days and broadcast across the nation.

After being one of the nation’s first hotspots due to travelers bringing the virus from Europe to the tristate area’s major transportation hubs, New York now has some of the most favorable COVID-19 numbers in the country.

Cuomo has also drawn criticism for the state’s high death toll in nursing homes and certain policies set forth by the state during the outset of the outbreak that required nursing homes to accept some COVID-19 patients.

