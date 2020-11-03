Contact Us
Breaking News: One Killed In Rockland House Fire
Politics

COVID-19: Cuomo To Ask Business Leaders To Do Two Shifts, Telecommuting

Coronavirus
Coronavirus Photo Credit: Pixabay

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has hit New York as hard as any  state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on business leaders to take measures to help curb the spread of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Wednesday, March 11, Cuomo discussed steps that states can take to combat coronavirus, including business owners having employees work two shifts and telecommute.

"I'm going to speak to business leaders in New York today,” he said. “I’m going to ask them voluntarily to do telecommuting, two shifts, a morning shift, and a late shift, and let people work from home voluntarily.

“We have closed some schools. We've closed schools in this hot spot in New Rochelle. At the same time, we're trying to slow it down but ramping up the testing and hopefully, the federal government is going to release the handcuffs - they've been controlling the process."

Washington State has banned gatherings of more than 250 people in the three counties affected by community spread COVID-19.

Cuomo said he expects to announce possible measures later in the day Wednesday for large gathering, including sports events, as well as the status of the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade, scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 in Manhattan.

Cuomo said on CNN on Wednesday that there were approximately 20 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York state, up from Tuesday's count of 173.

More information is expected to be released by the governor later in the day.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

