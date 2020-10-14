COVID-19: Cuomo Ramps Up TV Appearances As His Book, 'American Crisis,' Debuts

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is back on national television, though this time he’s promoting his book about the state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, not offering a daily update on the toll the virus is taking.

Seven months after he became the face of the fight against COVID-19 with his daily briefings on the virus, Cuomo has been making the media rounds again, this time promoting his book “American Crisis - Leadership Lessons From The COVID-19 Pandemic,” which was released on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Cuomo made an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” this week to promote the book, which was released three weeks before Election Day.

According to Crown’s description of the book, "In his own voice, Andrew Cuomo chronicles in 'American Crisis' the ingenuity and sacrifice required of so many to fight the pandemic, sharing his personal reflections and the decision-making that shaped his policy, and offers his frank accounting and assessment of his interactions with the federal government and the White House, as well as other state and local political and health officials.”

Cuomo drew praise from many across the nation for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including his daily press briefings that were held for 111 straight days and broadcast across the nation.

After being one of the nation’s first hotspots due to travelers bringing the virus from Europe to the tristate area’s major transportation hubs, New York now has some of the most favorable COVID-19 numbers in the country.

Cuomo has also drawn criticism for the state’s high death toll in nursing homes and certain policies set forth by the state during the outset of the outbreak that required nursing homes to accept some COVID-19 patients.

"I don't know that I was calm and cool, I was exhausted more than anything," Cuomo said during his appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” "I think the briefings gave them a sense of continuity and they knew what was going on one day at a time.

“I was telling the truth and telling people how I felt and being honest about my emotions because I wanted, that connection was important for me, and people would understand the information and they would do the right thing.”

In addition to his television appearances, Cuomo was also quoted in a New York Magazine piece released over the weekend.

“If they were going to mock my sense of humor or mock me for being weak because I expressed fear, so be it,” Cuomo told the magazine. “But if I didn’t connect, then people wouldn’t follow the policies and then the curve wouldn’t be flattened and then we’d have tens of thousands more people dead.”

