Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Politics

COVID-19: County Exec In Hudson Valley Hits Back At False Report He Tested Positive

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro Photo Credit: Dutchess County

One of the Hudson Valley’s top elected officials had harsh words for Democrats who allegedly spread misinformation about him contracting COVID-19.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican who has been outspoken about New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate, fired back after the Dutchess Democratic Committee posted a rumor on social media that he had the virus.

 “Rumor has it that Molinaro has Covid. We will keep you posted,” wrote the Dutchess County Democratic Committee’s account on Facebook Wednesday morning, Dec. 15 that was later deleted.

 “Molinaro’s father died from Covid. He really should be ashamed for his position on masking,” the hoax went on, turning cruel with a reference to his father’s very real death due to the virus.

The account also targeted Molinaro’s stance on the mask mandate.

 “The real reason?” they posted. “He wants to be a Republican Congressman and cutting the County health department by 15 (percent) in the middle of the pandemic didn't kill enough people. Marjorie Taylor Greene looks on with envy.”

However, Molinaro clarified that he has not tested positive, mentioning his father’s April 2020 COVID-related death in a social media post of his own.

“I'm reminded every day of my father's death and wish only the fullest recovery to anyone who contracts the virus,” he stated. “I did not, but, if and when I do, I will follow all protocols.”

The Democratic Committee later issued a mea culpa, apologizing for posting the false information.

"We received phone calls from several people reporting what they supposedly heard on the radio this morning," they wrote. "We believed them."

“They were wrong and we can only hope they misunderstood what they heard. But we were wrong to post.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.