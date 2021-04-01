Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Citing 'Huge Privacy Implications,' Florida Governor Plans To Ban 'Vaccine Passports'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is bullish on "vaccine passports." Photo Credit: flgov.com

With more Americans receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and hoping to get back into a sense of normalcy, the idea of using “vaccine passports” to prove a person has been vaccinated for the virus has been picking up steam in many states.

Florida is not one of those states, as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis outright rejected the idea of them being used to restrict admissions to sites or events, while also citing “huge privacy implications.”

“It's completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society,” DeSantis said about using the vaccine passport to gain access to movie theaters, stadiums, or other gathering spaces.

When it came to privacy concerns over large corporations’ handling of vaccine data, DeSantis had a tongue-in-cheek response, questioning, “you want the fox to guard the henhouse? Give me a break.

"I think this is something that has huge privacy implications. It is not necessary to do.”

DeSantis said that he plans to issue emergency proclamations this week that will prevent businesses from requiring proof of vaccination. He also plans to work with the Legislature on a permanent ban moving forward.

Under his proposal, DeSantis said that the vaccination requirements at schools and universities regarding maladies such as measles are different and would be unaffected.

"It’s important to be able to do it, but at the same time, we are not going to have you provide proof of this just to be able to live your life normally,” DeSantis, who opened up Florida to hordes of Spring Breakers, added. “And I’m going to be taking some action in an executive function and emergency function here very shortly.”

