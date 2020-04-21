Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Eye On The Storm: Strong Cold Front Will Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds
Politics

COVID-19: Americans Trust Fauci, Cuomo Far More Than Trump, According To New Poll

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci Photo Credit: NIAID

The majority of Americans have far more faith and trust in Dr. Anthony Fauci and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo than President Donald Trump when it comes to novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a new poll.

A recently released poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal found that three out of five Americans trusted what Fauci and Cuomo said about the pandemic, with only 8 percent saying they do not trust what the infectious disease expert has to say.

The poll, which took place from Monday, April 13 through Wednesday, April 15, found that 46 percent trust Cuomo, with 17 percent saying they didn’t trust him.

In comparison, just 36 percent of those surveyed said they would trust Trump’s words about the pandemic, with more than half saying they did not trust him.

There have been 242,786 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York since the outbreak, resulting in 13,896 deaths. There are still 16,303 COVID-19 patients being hospitalized and treated.

Complete results from the NBC/Wall Street Journal poll can be found here .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.