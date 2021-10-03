COVID-19: $1.9T Relief Plan Gets Final Congressional Approval; Here's When To Expect Checks

Relief is on the way for millions of people as President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act got its final congressional approval, paving the way for COVID-19 stimulus relief checks to be distributed in the coming weeks.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a final Senate-revised version of the highly popular relief package on Wednesday afternoon, March 10.

It's designed to assist those struggling financially during the pandemic and boost the country’s economy, help reopen schools, and slash poverty in the United States.

With it earning its final approval, Biden is expected to sign the bill into law on Friday, March 12.

As part of the relief package, individuals that earn less than $80,000 will be rewarded with a $1,400 check, while couples that file taxes jointly and make less than $160,000 together will receive $2,800.

Eligible dependents - including adult dependents - will also qualify for a $1,400 payment each.

Singles making between $80,000 and $100,000 and couples earning between $160,000 and $200,000 would be newly excluded from a partial benefit under the revised structure Biden agreed to.

According to CNET, checks could be sent to direct deposit accounts as soon as Wednesday, March 17, with physical checks being mailed the following week and all payments expected to be sent out by the end of March.

Last year, the federal government under President Donald Trump sent out the first round of stimulus checks of up to $1,200 to most Americans, with another round of $600 payments distributed earlier this year. The new $1,400 checks would round out the payment to $2,000 in relief.

New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman, who voted for the American Rescue Plan Act, called the move “a significant and profound step” in rebuilding post-pandemic.

“The American Rescue Plan, although not perfect, is a significant and profound step to rebuild what we've lost during this pandemic, move toward making families whole, and save lives,” he said. “Our kids and families have dealt with unbelievable trauma during this pandemic, and I’m optimistic that this package will help us to heal.”

Following its passage, Biden said that “this legislation is about giving the backbone of this nation – the essential workers, the working people who built this country, the people who keep this country going – a fighting chance.”

