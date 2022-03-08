Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

County Exec In Area Deploying To Europe With Navy Reserves

Kathy Reakes
Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus has been deployed to Europe to help with the Ukrainian conflict.
A Hudson Valley county executive will be shipping off to Europe with the US Navy as part of the effort to help Ukraine and the ongoing conflict in the region.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, who was deployed to Iraq three years ago, said he expects this trip to be shorter and he will be in control of the county government.

"While overseas, I will have daily contact with Deputy County Executive Harry Porr, Chairwoman of the Legislature Katie Bonelli, and other members of my administration," he said.

Neuhaus is a lieutenant commander with the Navy Reserves assigned to the Pacific Fleet.

Neuhaus was previously on active duty with the Navy from November 2018 to June 2019 as part of the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force. 

While there, the county executive spent most of the time in Iraq in support of the US military campaign against ISIS.

He also served overseas in South Korea in 2017 and in North Africa in 2011.

“We are all grateful for the county executive’s service and commitment to this country,” Bonelli said. “We will be praying for him, his family, and all our military families.”

Neuhaus added that he is already looking forward to completing his mission and returning as quickly as possible to his family and serving the residents of Orange County. 

