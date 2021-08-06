Chris Cuomo's In-Laws Attend Fundraiser For GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin, Report Says

It’s not just Democrats that are looking to distance themselves from embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, now family is doing the same.

Rainer and Regina Greeven, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s father and mother-in-law, recently attended a fundraiser for GOP Congressman Lee Zeldin, a Long Island gubernatorial candidate eyeing the governor’s chair in Albany, according to Newsweek.

The news comes following the release of the independent investigators' report that found Andrew Cuomo guilty of sexually harassing 11 women, including a New York State trooper and other state staffers.

According to the report, a source at the event for Zeldin said that the in-laws were at the fundraiser in support of the Republican gubernatorial candidate.

It is not the first time the Greevens have thrown support to the GOP. In 2017, they reportedly donated $400 to Zeldin, while they’ve each written $1,000 checks to former Republican New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Despite the scathing allegations, Cuomo has resisted calls on him to resign, including from local politicians, top Democrats, all the way to President Joe Biden.

“Questions have been raised about some of my past interactions with people in the office," he said. "I never intended to offend anyone or cause any harm. I spend most of my life at work and colleagues are often also personal friends.

“At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny. I do, on occasion, tease people in what I think is a good-natured way. I do it in public and in private," the statement continued.

"You have seen me do it at briefings hundreds of times. I have teased people about their personal lives, their relationships, about getting married or not getting married. I mean no offense and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business.”

The AG report also found that Chris Cuomo and others were "regularly provided with confidential and often privileged information about state operations and helped make decisions that impacted State business and employees—all without any formal role, duty, or obligation to the State.”

CNN has not issued a comment on the matter since James’ report was released. Previously, CNN President Jeff Zucker acknowledged that it was wrong for Chris Cuomo to advise his brother, though no punishment was issued by the network.

