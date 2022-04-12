Brian Benjamin Resigns As NY Lt. Governor After Arrest For Alleged Bribery, Fraud Scheme

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's No. 2 has resigned following his arrest for an alleged campaign-funding scheme during a previous run for New York City comptroller.

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was arrested on Tuesday, April 12 on charges that include bribery, honest services wire fraud, and falsification of records following an investigation into probes from his former campaign.

Benjamin pleaded not guilty on Tuesday at an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court. He was released and bail was set at $250,000.

Hours after the charges were levied, Hochul announced that Benjamin has resigned from his position as her number two as she dealt with the fallout of a fatal shooting and manhunt at a Brooklyn subway station.

“I have accepted Brian Benjamin's resignation effective immediately,” the governor said in a statement. “While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as Lieutenant Governor.

“New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continue working every day to deliver for them."

Hochul's announcement came after other elected officials from both sides of the aisle in New York called for Benjamin's job.

"The arrest of Governor Hochul’s handpicked Lieutenant Governor puts on display once again the corrupt cesspool of Albany," Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said. "(Lt. Gov.) Benjamin’s charges of bribery and campaign fraud prove he has put his own interests above those of New York.

"The corruption in the Hochul administration is showing. But just last week, Hochul chose to turn a blind eye to Benjamin’s criminal activity and stood by her handpicked choice for Lieutenant Governor among serious allegations of bribery and corruption."

Sen. Jim Tedisco added: "the shocking arrest today of (Gov.) Kathy Hochul’s hand-selected Lt. (Gov.) Brian Benjamin for a federal bribery conspiracy charge as part of an alleged campaign finance scheme marks another sad day at the state Capitol and another slap in the face to the millions of overburdened New York taxpayers who face high taxes, rising crime, and a deteriorating quality of life in the state they love."

Sen. Liz Kreuger, one of the most powerful lawmakers in New York, also called for Benjamin's job following his arrest.

"As elected officials, no one forces us to run for office - we ask to be given the power to write the laws that we all must live under," she said. "That means we should be held to the highest standards, and if we do not meet those standards, we should not remain in office.

"The charges against the lieutenant governor represent a serious breach of the public trust," Krueger continued. "As a private citizen, his fate will be determined by the courts, but as an elected official, he can no longer retain the confidence of his colleagues in government or the voters."

Officials said that Benjamin surrendered himself into custody at the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan on Tuesday, April 12, and is expected to appear in court later in the day to be processed.

Benjamin has been under investigation for months after a political donor was indicted on federal charges for alleged concealed contribution to Benjamin’s failed 2021 comptroller campaign.

It is alleged that the donor circumvented contribution limits to increase fundraising totals to increase matching funds available through the city’s public campaign financing laws.

Federal officials have accused real estate developer Gerald Migdol of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft in illegally giving donations to Benjamin's campaign.

Benjamin had been under investigation for months.

