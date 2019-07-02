Bill, Hillary Clinton Honored As John D. Rockefeller Jr. Park Preservation Award Winners

The Friends of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve presented the inaugural John D. Rockefeller Jr. Park Preservation Award to former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton of Chappaqua.

The Clintons were honored on June 22 during the Friends Annual Gala at the Rockefeller Estate in Pocantico Hills.

They were recognized for their contributions and countless endeavors, including the Clinton Foundation. According to the Friends of the historic state park, the Clintons "carry out their longstanding work of safeguarding our natural resources and building a sustainable future. The Westchester County residents are often spotted strolling the Preserve’s charming carriage roads with their dogs and greeting other visitors.

The Friends award reflects the extraordinary contributions that John D. Rockefeller Jr. made in the form of financing, maintaining and protecting the land that now comprises the Rockefeller State Park Preserve, a national treasure enjoyed by more than 400,000 visitors each year.

For more details about the Friends of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve, click here.

