Biden To Be Keynote Speaker At Commencement Ceremony In Connecticut

Kathy Reakes
President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden Photo Credit: The White House

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver the keynote address during graduation ceremonies in Connecticut at the Coast Guard Academy this month.

The event, which takes place at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 19, on Cadet Memorial Field in New London, will be the second time Biden has delivered the address. The first was in 2013 when he was serving as vice president.

"It will be a memorable event for our community, as well as a great opportunity to showcase the academy and the city of New London on a national stage," Rear Adm. Bill Kelly, the academy's superintendent, said in a statement.

The cadets celebrating.

U.S. Coast Guard Academy/Twitter

The first president to speak at a Coast Guard graduation was Lyndon Johnson in 1964.

The event is not open to the public but will be live-streamed here. Those attending will be required to wear masks and be socially distanced, academy officials said.

