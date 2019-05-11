Area Writer Who Accused Trump Of Sexual Assault Sues Him For Defamation

The New York journalist who wrote a book accusing President Donald Trump of raping her is filing a defamation lawsuit against him after he denied the claims and stated he never met her.

E. Jean Carroll, who lives in a cabin on an island in the Wawayanda Mountains outside Warwick in Orange County, the author of Elle magazine’s “Ask E. Jean” advice column, filed a suit in Manhattan Supreme Court this week because the president claimed he never met her after her book, “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal” was released.

In the book, Carroll alleges that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman changing room in the mid- 1990s . Trump claims that he never met the journalist, stating that “I’ve never met this person in my life.”

“No one, not even the President, is above the law,” Carroll said in a statement. “While I can no longer hold Donald Trump accountable for assaulting me more than twenty years ago, I can hold him accountable for lying about it and I fully intend to do so.”

The lawsuit alleges that Carroll flirted with Trump, who asked him to pick out a gift for a woman, joking that she should try on lingerie before she was taken into a deserted changing room. Once inside, he allegedly pushed her against the wall twice, pulling down her pants.

“Trump then pushed his fingers around Carroll’s genitals and forced his penis inside of her,” as Carroll struggled, tried to push him away even jammed her high heel into his foot,” according to reports.

Carroll reportedly was able to escape the dressing room and ran out of the store. The lawsuit states she hasn’t had sexual relations since the alleged attack. She reportedly thought of coming out in 2016 before the election, but opted against it as she dealt with her ailing mother.

Following the release of an excerpt of her book earlier this year, Trump simply stated, “she’s not my type.”

Carroll has previously refused to call the incident a “rape,” but says that she is now doing it as a public service, according to reports.

“I am filing this on behalf of every woman who has ever been harassed, assaulted, silenced, or spoken up only to be shamed, fired, ridiculed, and belittled,” Carroll said in a statement to the Washington Post.

The White House was quick to fight back, calling the lawsuit “frivolous.”

"Let me get this straight – Ms. Carroll is suing the President for defending himself against false allegations?” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham stated. “I guess since the book did not make any money she’s trying to get paid another way. The story she used to try and sell her trash book never happened, period.”

Following the initial allegation in June, Trump was quick to deny the allegation.

“Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda.” The statement went on to seek information regarding whether the Democratic Party was working with Carroll or the magazine, and said “people should pay dearly for such false accusations.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.