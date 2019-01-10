Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hits Back At Ex-CT Sen. Joe Lieberman In Rare Dem Vs. Dem Dustup

Just over a week after taking office, U.S. Congresswoman and Westchester County high school graduate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is embroiled in a new controversy.

But this one does not involve a far-right provocateur or even a mainstream Republican.

It started when Joe Lieberman, Democratic presidential nominee Al Gore's running mate in the 2000 election who retired in 2013 after serving 24 years as U.S. Senator from Connecticut, was asked if the far-left Ocasio-Cortez represented the future of the Democratic party in an interview with Fox Business Network.

"I certainly hope she’s not the future and I don’t believe she is," the 76-year-old Lieberman, a moderate Democrat, said.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, then retweeted an image showing Lieberman's comment with a four-word reply: "New party, who dis? "

"Who dis?" is a common response (mainly used by millennials) to a text message from an unknown number.

Lieberman added in the interview the Democrats will lose voters in the long term if Ocasio-Cortez's ideas are endorsed.

Ocasio-Cortez was the subject of a Jan. 6 "60 Minutes" segment on the bartender turned congresswoman who wants to challenge the way Washington works.

Asked if some of her policy proposals are unrealistic, Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens, told Cooper, "What's unrealistic is what we're living in right now," she said.

Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman elected to Congress, created controversy even before being elected by describing herself as a "Bronx" girl despite her Northern Westchester education . She graduated from Yorktown High School in 2007.

