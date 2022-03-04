21-Year-Old College Student To Run For Assembly Seat In Rockland County

A college student who calls the Hudson Valley home has potentially historic ambitions for his post-graduation career.

SUNY Albany senior Zak Constantine, a 21-year-old Rockland County resident from Nanuet, announced that he is planning to run for the 99th New York State Assembly District in his hometown Hudson Valley.

The 99th District includes parts of Rockland and Orange counties. It is currently represented by Republican Assemblyman Colin Schmitt.

Constantine announced his campaign earlier this week and hit the ground running, collecting signatures and passing out fliers to his potential constituents. If elected, he would become the youngest assembly member in New York State history.

“I might be young, but I’m old enough to remember when we did this in July,” he posted on Twitter on Tuesday, March 1. “It might have been a little chilly in Highland Mills, but it was a great first-day gathering petition signatures and talking to voters about my campaign for State Assembly.”

Constantine - who is still finishing up his public policy and management degree at SUNY Albany - said that he will be running as a Democrat, though he plans to work with Republican and Independent lawmakers if he were elected.

“I wasn’t raised in a particularly political household, and my parents had varying political registrations and leanings throughout their lives and my early childhood,” Constantine’s campaign website says.

“I wasn’t raised in a political silo. I was blessed to get to know and understand the perspectives of people across the political spectrum,” he continued. “Unfortunately, too many people have fallen into the downward spiral of hyper-partisanship and polarization."

Constantine said he plans to focus his campaign on cutting middle-class taxes, growing the local economy, and keeping communities safe.

“The working people of (the 99th Assembly District) need a fighter who is going to put the real quality of life concerns like fair taxes, clean water, and affordable healthcare above the needs of Albany special interests,” he said.

Constantine is a graduate of Goshen Central High School, where he was the president of the state championship-winning Mock Trial team, and student representative to the Board of Education. He is the president of the Young Democrats of Orange County and vice-chair of the Orange County Democratic Committee.

“I’m ready to fight for our future here in the Hudson Valley, to make sure that we can find thoughtful solutions to the complicated problems our working families face,” he said. “The Hudson Valley needs a fighter for our future, and with your help, I can become the youngest assembly member in New York State history.”

