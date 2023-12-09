Police Warn Of Scam Letters Asking For Donations In Hudson Valley: 'Be Vigilant'

In a warning issued on Monday, Dec. 4, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office advised residents that they may receive letters soliciting donations that appear to be sent on behalf of the Sheriff's Office.

However, the senders are not associated with the Sheriff's Office in any way, authorities said, adding that they are part of a "potential scam."

The Sheriff's Office released an image depicting these letters on social media.

"It is essential to exercise caution when responding to unsolicited requests for donations," the Sheriff's Office said, adding, "We advise you to be vigilant and verify the legitimacy of such requests before providing personal or financial information."

Anyone looking to clarify any similar unsolicited donation requests can call the Sheriff's Office at 845 225-4300.

