Police To Target Speeding, Aggressive Drivers During NY Enforcement Crackdown

The "Speed Week" enforcement initiative, which will begin on Monday, June 3, and continue through Sunday, June 9, will target speeding and aggressive drivers throughout New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

During the initiative, State Police will conduct additional patrols and actively monitor highway work zones to watch for drivers who violate New York's "Move Over" law.

Troopers will use both marked and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles during the weeklong operation, officials said, adding that authorities will also be watching for other traffic violations like drunk driving and seatbelt use.

"Speeding and reckless driving puts everyone on the road at risk and continues to be a leading cause of fatal crashes each year in New York State," said Hochul, who added, "Please do your part – make safety the top priority, obey speed limits, put down your phone while driving, and move over when you see emergency and highway workers on the side of the road.”

During last year's Speed Week campaign, troopers issued nearly 21,000 traffic tickets in total, including over 10,000 for speeding and just over 500 for distracted driving, in addition to 172 drunk and impaired driving arrests.

Those caught speeding face first-time conviction fines ranging from $45 up to 10 miles per hour over the speed limit to $600 for exceeding it by over 30 miles per hour.

