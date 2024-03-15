Police To Increase Patrols, Sobriety Checks In NY For St. Patrick's Day Weekend: Hochul

As part of the effort to catch those who choose to drive while impaired, New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies will increase patrols and sobriety checkpoints across the state beginning on Friday, March 15, and continuing into Sunday, March 17, Hochul announced.

In addition, law enforcement agencies will also be targeting distracted drivers using cell phones, as well as checking retail establishments to make sure they do not sell alcohol to minors.

"As an Irish New Yorker, I want to make sure we can all celebrate St. Patrick’s Day safely and responsibly," Hochul said, adding, "There is absolutely no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and if you are celebrating, plan ahead to get home safely.”

During the same effort for St. Patrick's Day weekend in 2023, police arrested 959 people for drunk driving across the state.

