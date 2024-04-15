Police Officer, Sheriff's Deputy Killed In Shootout On Suburban Street In Upstate NY

The incident happened in Onondaga County in the village of Liverpool located just north of Syracuse, shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14.

According to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, Syracuse Police Officers encountered a suspicious vehicle at Emerson Avenue and Hamilton Street and attempted to stop it.

However, the driver refused to stop and fled the area. The officers lost sight of the vehicle but could record the license plate information.

Officers checked the vehicle registration and determined the registered owner resides on Darien Drive in Liverpool.

Syracuse Police responded to the address, along with members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was found to be parked at a residence on Darien Drive.

Shortly after arrival, the police officers and sheriff’s deputies were confronted by an armed man, and an exchange of gunfire followed, according to the sheriff's office.

One Syracuse Police Officer and one Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy were struck by gunfire. The armed suspect was also shot.

Both law enforcement officers were transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where attempted life-saving measures were conducted.

The Syracuse Police Officer and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy succumbed to their injuries.

The suspect was also transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identities of the officers and the suspect have not yet been released.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, as well as with their brothers and sisters in law enforcement who are suffering in the wake of this tragedy," the Onondaga Sheriff's Office said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

