Police Officer Seriously Injured After Tractor-Trailer Strikes Her Vehicle In Orange County

The crash took place in Orange County around 9:50 p.m., Tuesday, July 11 at the intersection of Route 94 and Warwick Turnpike in Warwick.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, state police responded to the area for a report that a 2011 Freightliner tractor-trailer and a town of Warwick police vehicle, a 2019 Ford Explorer had crashed.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the tractor-trailer, driven by Mouhamadou Diallo, age 50, of Brooklyn was traveling northwest on the Warwick Turnpike when he struck the police vehicle that was traveling southwest on Route 94, Nevel said.

The tractor-trailer proceeded through the intersection after the collision and struck a telephone pole. Officer Jordan Tetreault, age 25, had to be extracted from the vehicle and was transported to Westchester Medical Center via helicopter.

Warwick Police Chief John Rader told Rockland Video the vehicle was so smashed it took more than 45 minutes to remove the officer from the vehicle.

He added that the force of the crash knocked both vehicles into the parking lot of the Pin Street Bowling Alley.

Tetreault suffered full-body injuries and is currently in stable condition, Nevel said.

Diallo was transported to Garnet Medical Center by EMS with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

The New York State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the vehicles prior to the crash to contact the state police at the Monroe Barracks at 845-782-8311 and reference SJS number 11512603.

