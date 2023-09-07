Police Officer In Orange County Accused Of Assaulting 14-Year-Old Dies Unexpectedly At Age 41

Middletown Police Department Detective Fredrick Slanovec died on Monday, Sept. 4 at his Orange County home.

"Detective Slanovec served the City of Middletown Police Department for 17.5 years, appointed as a police officer on Jan. 30, 2006," the department said. "Detective Slanovec made many valuable contributions to our agency during his career, and the department expresses our sincere condolences to his family and friends."

The incident with the teen took place took place on Saturday, May 6 at the Olde Erie Restaurant located at 7 West Main St., in Middletown.

Slanovec, age 41, of Middletown, who was off-duty at the time, reportedly slapped a teen while at a private event.

He was later suspended without pay while an investigation took place, the department said.

The department did not say how he died.

Slanovec attended Minisink Valley High School and the Merchant Marine Academy before being employed by the Orange County and Mount Hope Police Departments, as well as the City of Middletown Police Department, his obituary said.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 11, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Applebee-McPhillips, located at 130 Highland Ave., Middletown. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 100 Euclid Ave., Middletown.

