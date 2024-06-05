Overcast with Haze 69°

ID Released For Woman Found Dead In Hudson Valley

Police have identified a woman who was found dead in the region.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Ulster County resident Rieke Guercio, age 71, of Kingston, was found around 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, in the area of Meade Street in Kingston.

According to the Kingston Police, Guercio was found after police responded to a report of a person dead. She had suffered blunt force injuries and injuries from an edged weapon.

Police said there was no threat to the public but had not released any suspect information.

The investigation continues with help from the Ulster Police, the New York State Police, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, and the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

