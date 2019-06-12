Worker Trapped In Water Well For Hours In Rockland

An area man working on a driveway of a home fell into a water well and was trapped inside for hours.

The incident took place around 6:23 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, when the Orangetown Police responded to a home on West Washington Avenue n Pearl River in regards to an injured man, said the Orangetown Police.

Police said a 20-year-old man was working for a private company inspecting the driveway of the property when he fell into the unused water well.

The man was stuck for a few hours before a passerby heard his calls for help and contacted police.

The Orangetown Police, Excelsior Fire Department, Hook and Ladder Fire Department, Pearl River Ambulance, Medic 21, Orangetown Building Inspector, and the Rockland County Technical Rescue Team all responded to help extricate the individual from the hole.

Once out of the hole, the man was transported to Westchester Medical Center for evaluation and medical care.

