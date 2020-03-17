Worker Seriously Injured In Construction Accident

A 30-year-old man was seriously injured during a reported construction accident.

The victim, Ricardo Martinez, 30, of Monroe, was found injured around 11:06 a.m., Monday, March 16, when New York State Police responded to Zupnick Drive in Kiryas Joel, for a reported construction accident, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Troopers found Martinez unconscious with an apparent head injury. A trooper began CPR until Martinez was transported by KJ Ambulance to Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown where he is currently listed in serious condition, Nevel said.

An investigation revealed that Martinez is employed by Garfield Plumbing & Heating located in Kiryas Joel.

He was reportedly injured when attempting to maneuver a 3-inch by 20-foot water pipe into a small opening on the outside of the building from an open fourth-floor window when he lost his balance and fell from the window, Nevel said.

Martinez was not using any type of safety equipment prior to the fall, state police said.

