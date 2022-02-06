Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: New Storm System Expected To Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain: Here's What To Expect
Police & Fire

Worker Killed During Shooting At Bar In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Duo Tapas Bar and Lounge in Yonkers.
Duo Tapas Bar and Lounge in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One worker has died after a shooting following a dispute at a bar in Westchester.

The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 at the Duo Tapas Bar and Lounge on Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers.

A dispute at the bar escalated into violence when a "perpetrator fired several handgun shots into the vestibule of the building, striking two male employees," Yonkers Police said.

The two were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one died, according to police.

A person of interest has been identified and is in custody, police said.

Detectives are actively working to develop more information, said police.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Yonkers Avenue is closed in both directions at the crime scene location. 

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly and avoid the area, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.