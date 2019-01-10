Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Woman Wanted For Endangering Welfare Of Child In Area

Zak Failla
Amber Scannapieco
Amber Scannapieco Photo Credit: New York State Police

Have you seen her?

New York State Police investigators in Westchester County are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a wanted woman with an active warrant out for her arrest for endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, 35-year-old Amber Scannapieco is wanted by investigators in Cortlandt stemming from a 2017 arrest for endangering the welfare of a child. She then failed to appear in court to respond to the charges in March last year and the bench warrant was issued by the town of Cortlandt Court.

Police described Scannapieco as 5-foot-2 with blonde hair and hazel eyes, weighing approximately 115 pounds. She was last known to live in Cortlandt. Anyone with information regarding Scannapieco’s whereabouts, or who recognizes her, has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (914) 769-2600 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

