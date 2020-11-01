Woman Struck, Killed By Sedan Driven By Orange County Resident, Authorities Say

A 76-year-old woman who was struck by a sedan driven by an Orange County resident died shortly after arriving at the hospital, authorities said.

Nina Weil was trying to cross Ramapo Valley Road near the intersection of Elm Street in Oakland, New Jersey when she was struck around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 by a 2006 Toyota Corolla operated by a 67-year-old Otisville driver, police Lt. Christian Eldridge said Saturday.

Weil, of West Milford, New Jersey, had a weak pulse and was bleeding from the head as CPR was conducted in the ambulance en route to the hospital. She was later pronounced dead at to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

The driver, who wasn't identified, remained at the scene, fully cooperated with the investigation and wasn't charged, Eldridge said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit assisted Oakland police. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Weil was one of three pedestrians were struck by vehicles in three Northwest Bergen County towns within 20 minutes Friday night.

Minutes earlier, a 21-year-old Waldwick man was struck on Grove Street by a vehicle driven by a 76-year-old borough woman, police Lt. Thomas Dowling said.

He was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood after complaining of leg pain, the lieutenant said.

Police were investigating.

Around 6:15 p.m., a 27-year-old Glen Rock woman was taken to the Trauma Unit at St. Joe's after being struck by a Toyota on North Maple Avenue in Ridgewood.

The 51-year-old driver from Washington Township remained at the scene, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

Village police were investigating, the chief said.

Police everywhere continue to warn drivers and pedestrians alike that even the slightest distraction could lead to serious injury or death.

Neither should ever assume the other will stop and both should remain 100% alert, they say.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.