Woman Struck, Killed By Pickup Truck In Hit-Run Crash In Area

A hit-and-run suspect is at large after a woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck at a busy intersection in Westchester.

It happened on Thursday, Nov. 28, at approximately 5:20 p.m. in Yonkers.

Members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to 47 Yonkers Avenue at the Oak Street intersection on a report of a motor vehicle having struck a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, first responders located an unresponsive elderly woman down in the street in apparent cardiac arrest and immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation, said Yonkers PD D/Lt. Dean Politopoulos.

Police cordoned off the accident scene and initiated a criminal investigation.

The woman was transported with severe bodily injuries to a local area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives and investigators from the Major Case Squad, Crime Scene Unit, and Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene, interviewing subjects and witnesses, recovering surveillance video, processing forensic evidence, and reconstructing the events of the accident.

The investigation thus far has revealed that the victim, identified as 77-year-old Po Yol Han, a resident of Nepperhan Avenue in Yonkers, was crossing Yonkers Avenue north to south when she was struck by an early model pickup truck that was traveling westbound on Yonkers Avenue, Politopoulos said.

The truck stopped for several minutes before fleeing the scene.

Several hours later, investigators located a vehicle of interest parked and unoccupied less than a mile away, and are actively working to identify the responsible parties.

Surveillance video capturing the accident was also recovered as evidence.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724 – all calls will remain confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

