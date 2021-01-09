Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Woman Stopped In Westchester Following Brief Police Pursuit Charged With DWI

New York State Police arrested a Bronx woman for alleged DWI and other charges following a brief pursuit.
New York State Police arrested a woman in Westchester following a brief pursuit after she was stopped for multiple traffic violations and alleged DWI.

Idalisa Roman, 40, of the Bronx, was arrested around 12:10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 2, after state police attempted to stop her vehicle on I-287 in the town of Harrison, said the state police.

Roman failed to comply, and a brief pursuit ensued. Once the vehicle stopped, it was determined that the driver, Roman was intoxicated, state police said.

Roman was taken into custody, where her blood alcohol level was found to be at a .18 percent, or twice the legal limit.

 She was charged with:

  •  Aggravated driving while intoxicated
  • Reckless driving
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Unlawful fleeing a police officer
  • Obstructing governmental administration

Roman was released with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Harrison Court on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

